Documentalist of Polish diaspora in Hungary receives order of merit

Andrzej Polak, a long-time correspondent of the Polish television who documented the life of Poles in Hungary, was presented the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland on Tuesday in recognition of his outstanding services in promoting the country’s culture.

The ceremony took place at the Polish embassy in Budapest.

Ambassador Jerzy Snopek stressed that Andrzej Polak has been for decades “a well-known figure of the Polish community in Hungary and its tireless chronicler, recording all the important events of the Polish diaspora, not only in Budapest (…) but also in all corners of Hungary.”

Although some of the materials recorded by the Pole appear on an ongoing basis on TVP Polonia, the entirety of his output constitutes “a huge, extremely valuable archive documenting the life and activity of the local Polish community”.

Andrzej Polak settled in Hungary in 1982. In 1996, apart from his regular job in the mining sector, he started filming documentaries for TVP Polonia. Polak, who has been retired in ten years, was awarded the Golden Cross of Merit by president Andrzej Duda in 2016. Nevertheless, he is still committed to his passionate work for the Polish diaspora in Hungary.