Polish student wins international forging competition

Grzegorz Ficak, a student of the AGH University of Science and Technology in Kraków, won the International Students Olympiad in hot bulk forging, defeating 151 fellow students from 54 universities in 19 countries.

Within six hours, the competitors had to solve a technological problem in the field of forging by making calculations, designing a tool for shaping a given detail, selecting technological parameters and optimising the process.

Projects were created during the stage taking place at the university. The best ones were submitted to the national stage, as a result of which the finest works were selected and sent for evaluation to an international commission.

“Participation in the Olympiad teaches a broad approach to various problems. You have to pull yourself together to complete the task in six hours,” said the laureate.

The tasks that the competitors have to solve are comparable to the projects that under normal circumstances take three or four months for a company to complete. The metal forming simulation software, prepared by young Olympians, can contribute to a significant reduction of waste.

As a reward, Grzegorz Ficak will receive a special certificate and a material award. The student is a member of the Scientific Circle of Metal Plastic Processing of the AGH “Hefajstos” (Hephasteus), which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.