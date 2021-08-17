Jewish Culture Festival ‘Singer’s Warsaw‘ starts on Saturday

The Jewish Culture Festival “Singer’s Warsaw” will be held for the 18th time in the Polish capital, starting on Saturday and running till August 29, city authorities have announced. The event consists of concerts, meetings, exhibitions and shows in various parts of Warsaw.

“The ‘Singer’s Warsaw’ Jewish Culture Festival, apart from the artistic dimension, is also a tribute to the memory of a no-longer-existing city, Jewish Warsaw,” Deputy Warsaw Mayor Aldona Machnowska-Góra said.

“For years, the festival has shown how inseparable Polish and Jewish culture is, that it is really one tradition from which we constantly draw and which builds the identity of all of us,” she added.

City Hall said the festival’s inauguration concert, in keeping with tradition, will be held at the Nożyk Synagogue, featuring world-renowned opera singer Yoni Rose. At the end of the festival, on August 29, Hungarian virtuoso violinist, composer and arranger Roby Lakatos will perform at Warsaw’s Grand Theatre.

In addition, performances of outstanding Polish artists are planned, including Dorota Miśkiewicz, Grażyna Auguścik, Mikołaj Trzaski and the Shofar band.

Meetings will also be held with Jewish writers and on August 28, the winner of the 14th Warsaw Literary Award, Joanna Rudniańska, will talk to the head of the award’s jury, Justyna Sobolewska, at the Yiddish Culture Centre.

Plays will also be performed at the Jewish Theatre. Entry to some events will be free.