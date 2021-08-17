Singer Jewish Culture Festival starts Saturday in Warsaw

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The Singer’s Warsaw Jewish Culture Festival will be held for the 18th time in the Polish capital, starting on Saturday and running till August 29, city authorities have announced.

The event consists of concerts, meetings, exhibitions and shows in various parts of Warsaw.

“The Singer’s Warsaw Jewish Culture Festival, apart from the artistic dimension, is also a tribute to the memory of a no-longer-existing city, Jewish Warsaw,” Deputy Warsaw Mayor Aldona Macnowska-Gora said.

“For years, the festival has shown how inseparable Polish and Jewish culture is, that it’s really one tradition from which we constantly draw and which builds the identity of all of us,” she added.

City Hall said the festival’s inaugural concert, in keeping with tradition, will be held at the Nozyk Synagogue, featuring world-renowned opera singer Yoni Rose. At the end of the festival, on August 29, Hungarian virtuoso violinist, composer and arranger Roby Lakatos will perform at Teatr Wielki.

In addition, performances of outstanding Polish artists are planned, including Dorota Miskiewicz, Grazyna Auguscik, Mikolaj Trzaski and the band Shofar.

Meetings will also be held with Jewish writers and on August 28, the winner of the 14th Warsaw Literary Award, Joanna Rudnianska, will talk to the head of the award’s jury, Justyna Sobolewska, at the Yiddish Culture Centre.

Plays will also be performed at the Jewish Theatre. Entry to some events is free.