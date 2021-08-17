Agri-food exports up y/y in H1: ministry

Exports of Polish agricultural and food products rose by 5.3 percent year on year in H1 2021, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

“This is another success achieved by Poland in its food trade,” said the minister of agriculture Grzegorz Puda, adding that all of it happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The total value of exports of agri-food products in January-June 2021 amounted to EUR 17.6 bn,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

Minister Puda stated that, owing to the activity of Polish state agencies and exporters, the country’s food is now available in 192 countries on all continents.

Over 70 percent of food export revenues came from sales to EU countries, which in H1 totalled EUR 12.6 bn. The sales of meat and meat products dominated Poland’s food exports in H1, reaching EUR 3.2 bn.

At the same time, Poland’s imports of agri-food products increased by 3 percent y/y to stand at EUR 11.8 bn, while the trade surplus increased by 9.8 percent y/y and reached EUR 5.8 bn.