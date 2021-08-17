Poland to strengthen security on border with Belarus

“The pressure from Belarus will only increase, thus we are strengthening security on the Polish border”, said Paweł Jabłoński, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. For several weeks the uniformed services have been detaining dozens of illegal migrants trying to cross the frontier.

“Our services are on standby. We are able to significantly reduce the risk of the migration crisis,” said Mr Jabłoński.

Earlier in August, the deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wąsik stated that the Minsk authorities use migrants as a “living weapon” in reaction to the help of the Polish government granted to the Belarusian sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

In recent days, Polish Border Guards have reported several times about the arrests of large groups of illegal immigrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iran and Iraq.

The statistics of the border guards show that only from August 6 to 9, officers of the Podlasie Border Guard Unit in northeastern Poland detained 349 foreigners for illegally crossing the border. Since the beginning of 2021, this unit has detained 871 such people, while throughout the entire 2020 – 114.