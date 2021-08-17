Russia for resuming local border traffic between Poland and Kaliningrad

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that his country would be interested in the resumption of Poland’s local border traffic with the Kaliningrad Oblast. He also mentioned that Russia is considering a similar agreement with Lithuania.

At a meeting with students in Kaliningrad, the Russian FM said that Poland had suspended the agreement “unilaterally, in line with so-called Western sanctions”.

He added that “we spoke today with the governor of the Kaliningrad Oblast, Anton Alikhanov, and I believe that our Polish colleagues should take another look at their decision. We would be interested in resumpting the operation of this agreement”.

At the same time “it would be good if our Lithuanian neighbours also accepted a similar agreement”.

The local border traffic (MRG) with the Kaliningrad Oblast functioned from 2012 to 2016. The Polish side suspended it in connection with the NATO summit and World Youth Day. At that time the head of the Interior and Administration Ministry, Mariusz Błaszczak, announced that it would be possible to restore it, “when certain reasons related to the security of the Polish state cease to exist”.