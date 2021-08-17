Two Poles evacuated from Afghanistan en route to Poland

Two Polish citizens who have been in Afghanistan have departed from that country, owing to the cooperation of Poland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and the allied states.

“Two female citizens are already on board the plane. We hope that they will be in a safe place in the coming hours,” said Marcin Przydacz, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“There were three places we could offer. One person, a journalist, refused to board the plane for reasons unknown to me, but obviously, when other Polish planes also land there, we will try to convince this person to return from this dangerous place,” Mr Przydacz stated.

Meanwhile, PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland would continue to be involved in evacuating Afghans in need, as such requests came from international institutions.

The PM stated that Poland was cooperating with Uzbekistan in the matter of logistics. He added that requests to evacuate Afghans came from the EU, NATO and the International Olympic Committee.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Polish military planes took off to Afghanistan. There are about 100 people who collaborated with the Polish Military Contingent on the evacuation list.

The Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday having taken advantage of the withdrawal of international armed forces led by the US to take control of the whole country. Meanwhile the US-supported government has fallen, and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has fled abroad.