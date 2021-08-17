Poland asked to help in Afghanistan evacuation

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

The EU, Nato and the International Olympic Committee have asked Poland to help in evacuating scores of people from Afghanistan, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland will receive a full list of those to be evacuated in the coming days, and that it might have around 100 names.

The prime minister added that Poland would also carry on with the planned evacuation of people who had worked with the Polish military mission in Afghanistan, mainly from Ghazni province, where most of the Polish forces were stationed.

Morawiecki said that Poland considered the evacuation of those who had assisted Poles in Afghanistan as a duty.

Poland is working with Uzbekistan, over which Polish military aircraft carrying evacuees to Poland will pass.

Large parts of Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, have been taken over by the Taliban in the wake of the United States’ withdrawal from the country.