We are ready for dialogue with Israel: dep FM

“Poland is ready to resume a ‘normal dialogue’ with Israel, provided it abandons its aggressive policy towards Poland,” the Polish deputy Foreign Minister declared on Tuesday.

Polish-Israeli relations have been recently plunged into crisis owing to new amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA) adopted by the Polish Sejm (Lower House of the country’s parliament).

According to the new law, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by the Polish Constitutional Court (TK) 6 years ago. The provisions are primarily to block ‘wild property restitution.’

Israel has claimed the laws are aimed against Jewish claimants on property confiscated by Poland’s post-WWII communist regime.

In response to the changes in the law, Israel has withdrawn its charge d’affaires from Warsaw, and has asked the Polish ambassador in Israel Marek Magierowski, currently on vacation in Poland, not to return to Tel Aviv for the time being.

Despite these actions, Paweł Jabłoński, Polish deputy Foreign Minister, said he hoped the situation could improve.

“This mainly depends on Israel, because it was Israel who destroyed these relations,” he said, pointing out that “it is Israel that is escalating… the attacks on Poland.”

“We are ready to resume a normal dialogue if only Israel ceases its aggressive policy,” he stressed, adding that the country’s criticism of Poland’s new restitution legislation was “detached from this act’s true content.”