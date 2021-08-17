Poland records foreign trade surplus after June: stats office

Poland’s foreign trade surplus totalled EUR 3.8 billion at the end of June 2021, Statistics Poland (GUS) announced on Monday.

Exports in the first six months of 2021 grew by 22.9 percent year on year to EUR 136.8 billion. Imports increased by 23.6 percent year on year to EUR 133.0 billion.

Expressed in US dollars, the trade surplus after June stood at USD 4.6 billion.