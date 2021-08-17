Poland reports 221 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, seven deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 221 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven new deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 128 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 335 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from the 317 recorded the day prior, including 48 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 63,155 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,543 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,474,489 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,205,787 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.