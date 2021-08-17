Poland tells EC it will shut down disciplinary chamber for judges

Poland has told the European Commission that it will shut down the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court that has been at the centre of a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels.

On Monday, the Polish government officially responded to a European Commission (EC) demand that Poland complies with a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) calling for the suspension of the Chamber, which it found incompatible with EU law.

According to a statement released by the Government Information Centre on Tuesday morning, the government said in the letter sent to Brussels that the Polish government will continue to reform the judiciary.

But the Polish government also announced its plans to dissolve the Disciplinary Chamber in its present form, as part of the next phase of its judicial reform policy, which is expected to start in the coming months.

The letter also said that Małgorzata Manowska, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, had issued two orders under which no new judicial disciplinary cases were to go before the chamber until the legislative changes are introduced or until the CJEU issues a final verdict on the matter.

At the same time, the government said that it “has no means by which, without violating the principle of the independence of the judiciary, it could suspend the operation of the court’s chamber and the effects of its decisions”.