Poland sends aircraft to Afghanistan to aid in evacuation effort

Michał Zieliński/PAP

Poland is sending three aircraft to Afghanistan to evacuate around 100 people, the head of Prime Minister’s office said on Tuesday morning.

Their dispatch comes after the Taliban took control of Kabul following a lightning advance.

“Two Polish military aircraft are on their way to Afghanistan, and a third will take off soon,” Michal Dworczyk told private TV broadcaster Polsat.

He said that the situation in Afghanistan is unstable, adding that the “verification” of the people arriving at Kabul airport and the organisation of the “technical loading of the planes” is a significant challenge.

Dworczyk also said that there are about 100 people on the evacuation list, including Afghans who collaborated with the Polish Military Contingent and the Polish embassy during Poland’s mission to Afghanistan.

He added that although the situation is “dynamic” Poland would do its best to get people to safety.

“We will do everything to ensure that everyone who cooperated with Polish soldiers and diplomats, and who needs help today, receives such help,” Dworczyk said.

The last Polish troops returned home from Afghanistan at the end of June. Their arrival brought to an end a 20-year military commitment by Poland to the country, which involved some 33,000 soldiers.