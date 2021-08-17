COVID-19: 221 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 221 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,885,676 including 154,827 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,721 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 7 new fatalities. The death toll in Poland is now at 75,306.

According to the ministry, 63,155 people are quarantined and 2,655,543 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,827 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 35,474,489 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,205,787 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 580 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 208,773,256 coronavirus cases, 4,384,989 deaths and 187,156,372 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 37,736,986, India has the second most with 32,250,679 cases and Brazil third with 20,378,986.