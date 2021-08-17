Poland sends evacuation planes to Afghanistan

Two Polish military planes are on their way to Afghanistan, and a third one will take off soon. There are about 100 people on the evacuation list,” the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk, announced on Tuesday.

“The situation in Afghanistan is unstable,” he said. “The mere organisation of the technical side of loading these people from the planes that will arrive in Kabul and verifying the people who will appear at the airport is a big challenge for everyone,” he added.

“At the moment, there are about 100 people who collaborated with the Polish Military Contingent or with our facility, who are on the evacuation list. However, this situation is dynamic,” Mr Dworczyk said when asked how many people are to be evacuated.

“As Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced, we will do everything to ensure that everyone who cooperated with Polish soldiers and diplomats and who needs help today receives such help,” he explained.

On Sunday, the Taliban militants took over Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after the withdrawal of international armed forces led by the USA. They are now in control of most of the country. Meanwhile, the US-supported government has fallen, and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has fled abroad.