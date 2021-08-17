Ruling party leads support ranking: poll

According to the poll conducted by the Pollster Research Institute for TVP.Info news website, the Law and Justice (PiS), a senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, can count on the largest support of the respondents. The opposition Civic Coalition (KO) and Poland 2050 took second and third positions, respectively. The Agreement, which in recent days has left the ruling coalition, was also included.

The leader of the poll is PiS with 34 percent support. 26 percent of respondents support KO, and 18 percent of them would vote for Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050.

According to the poll, there would be two more parties in parliament – the Left and the Confederation, both of which have support of 8 percent.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL) – 4 percent, Kukiz’15 (1 percent) and the Agreement (0.8 percent) fell below the 5 percent election threshold.

In addition, 0.2 percent of respondents said they would vote for “another party.”