Attempts to manoeuver US into condemning Poland failed: report

“Attempts to manoeuver the US administration into publishing a common position condemning Poland have failed,” Eldad Beck, European correspondent for the “Israel Hayom” daily reported. He also added that “Washington is outraged by the behaviour of Prime Minister of Israel and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid towards Poland, especially the way he humiliated the Polish ambassador.”

Referring to his “diplomatic source,” Mr Beck emphasised that the authorities in Washington consider racist statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister towards Poles as an overreaction.

“The US administration seems to be beginning to understand that Mr Lapid is a problem,” the journalist assessed.

On Saturday, the head of Israeli diplomacy announced that his country’s new ambassador would not head to Poland. He also recommended that Marek Magierowski, the Polish ambassador to Israel, who was on leave, should not return to the country for now.

This is a reaction to the signing by the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, of the act amending the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA), which, according to Mr Lapid, hits the victims of the Holocaust. According to the amendment, after the lapse of 30 years from the issuance of the administrative decision, it will be impossible to challenge it.

Yair Lapid also stated that the Israeli response “won’t stop there” because the country “is in talks with Americans about ways to respond in a coordinated way later.”

According to reports by Mr Beck, these talks did not bring any positive result.