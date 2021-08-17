COVID-19: Poland’s infrastructure allows 700,000 vaccinations daily

“There are enough vaccines in the country for anyone who wants to get vaccinated. The infrastructure is ready to receive approximately 700,000 patients a day,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“We have performed nearly 36 million vaccinations. This means that over 17 million people have been vaccinated with two doses, and some people are still waiting for their second dose,” said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The infrastructure for vaccinations is ready to receive approximately 700 000 patients a day. This means that nearly 5 million people within a week, and nearly 10 million people within two weeks, may be vaccinated,” said the head of government. At the same time, he noted that over 99 percent of deaths among COVID-19 patients are those who were not vaccinated.

Looking at the number of infections in France, Great Britain, Finland and Spain, Mr Morawiecki said that “most likely, the fourth wave of coronavirus awaits Poland with the return of citizens from holidays.” He added that vaccinations are a country’s shield against the COVID-19 and that there are enough vaccines in the country for anyone willing to get vaccinated.

He noted that the police supervised and ensured an increased level of security over vaccination facilities, which have previously been attacked.