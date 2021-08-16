Cycling: Portuguese Almeida wins 78th Tour de Pologne

João Almeida from Portugal won the 78th edition of the Tour de Pologne cycling race. Matej Mohorič from Slovenia came second, while the highest-ranked Pole, Michał Kwiatkowski, finished third.

During the course of the competition, the world elite rode over 1,100 kilometers on Polish roads, split into seven stages.

After a two-year absence, a Polish cyclist finished the Tour de Pologne on the rostrum. For Kwiatkowski, who won this race in 2018 – it is the third podium finish of his career.

“I am aware of the fact that I tried to win this race, but to be here on the podium also gives me great satisfaction because I know that I put a lot of heart into this, as did my team. I have worked really hard for this,” Kwiatkowski stated.

Sunday’s seventh and final stage of the 78th Tour de Pologne ended with a successful breakaway. After 145 kilometres, four contenders left the peloton far behind. Julius van der Berg was the first to cross the finishing line in Kraków, southern Poland.

Klasyfikacja generalna 78. Tour de Pologne:

General classification of the 78th Tour de Pologne:

1. João Almeida 🇵🇹@JooAlmeida98 @deceuninck_qst

2. Matej Mohorič 🇸🇮@matmohoric @BHRVictorious

3. Michał Kwiatkowski 🇵🇱@kwiato @ineosgrenadiers

More than 150 cyclists took part in this year’s Tour de Pologne, including 12 Poles. While most of them underperformed, Łukasz Owsian beat some better-known cyclists specialised in riding on hilly roads and won the mountain classification.

“It was not easy to get to the finish line, as it was the last stage where everyone wanted to show their best. My goal was to get to the finish line, nothing prevented me from doing so and I managed to keep the yellow jersey,” the Pole said.