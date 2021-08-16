We are ready to vaccinate 700,000 people against COVID-19 daily: PM

“There are enough vaccines in the country for anyone who wants to get vaccinated at any time. The infrastructure is ready to receive approximately 700,000. patients a day,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, during his visit to the town of Kępno in south-western Poland.

COVID-19: Poland sends vaccines to Australia, Spain, Portugal, Norway and Ukraine

The plenipotentiary for the vaccination program and the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Michał Dworczyk informed that Poland had…

see more

The PM added that the government has “performed nearly 36 million vaccinations. This assumes that more than 17 million people have been inoculated with two doses, and some are still waiting for a second dose,” he said







At the same time, he noted that unvaccinated people comprise over 99 percent of all current COVID-19 deaths. “Do you need better evidence that vaccination is really effective?” the head of the government asked.

Pointing to the number of infections in Finland, France, Spain and the UK, the Polish Prime Minister stressed that “most likely, the fourth wave of COVID-19 awaits Poland with citizens returning from the holidays. However, we have a shield, which is the vaccination programme,” he emphasised.

The head of the government noted that the level of security over vaccination facilities has been increased, both in terms of mobile and stationary points. He admitted that there have been less incidents at these institutions recently.

So far, over 35.4 million inoculations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Poland. There are 18.1 million fully vaccinated, according to the government website on Monday.

Furthermore, the head of the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency, Michał Kuczmierowski announced that on Monday, 1.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccines have reached Poland, while a delivery of 730,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is planned on Thursday.

The data on the gov.pl website shows that over 46.1 million vaccines against COVID-19 have reached Poland.