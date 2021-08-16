Core inflation at 3.7 percent in July: central bank

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, stood at 3.7 percent year on year in July 2021, while this rate in June amounted to 3.5 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) announced on Monday.

“The index most frequently used by analysts excludes food and energy prices. It shows trends in the prices of those goods and services that are relatively heavily influenced by the monetary policy pursued by the central bank. The prices of energy (including fuels) are not determined by the domestic market, they may sometimes be influenced by speculation as well. In turn, food prices largely depend on the weather and the current situation on the domestic and global agricultural market,” NBP wrote in their statement.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 4.7 percent year on year in July, up from 4.0 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 3.3 percent y/y in July, against 2.9 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 3.6 percent y/y in July, up from 3.1 percent in June.

According to Statistics Poland (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5 percent y/y in July 2021 and by 0.4 percent month on month.