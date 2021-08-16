Over EUR 1.8 mln for horses sold at auctions in Janów Podlaski

A total of 33 horses were sold during Pride of Poland and Summer Sale auctions that took place in Janów Podlaski, eastern Poland on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, a total of 19 horses were put up for auction, including 16 mares and three stallions from the horse farms in Janów Podlaski, Michałów (southern Poland), Białka (eastern Poland) and from private horse farms. The highest bid was EUR 27,000 from a buyer from Belgium for a bay mare called El Azja.

“It is incredible that all the horses have been sold. It shows how hungry the market is, as no horse has sold below the minimum price set by the owner. For a Monday auction where there were no real stars, the result is definitely a good one,” Tomasz Chalimoniuk, head of the Polish Horse Racing Club and main organiser of the event said.

Earlier on Sunday, 14 horses were sold for a total of EUR 1,598,000 at the 52nd “Pride of Poland auction” in Janów Podlaski. The highest bid was EUR 450,000 for two horses from the Michałów horse farm. A 11-year-old bay stallion called Equator and a 9-year-old gray mare called Emandorissa. Equator was sold to a buyer from Saudi Arabia, and Emandorissa to Qatar.

At both auctions – Pride of Poland and Summer Sale – a total of 33 horses were sold for more than EUR 1.8 mln.

Last year, 10 horses were auctioned at Pride of Poland for a total amount of nearly EUR 1.6 mln. The highest price of EUR 1,250,000 was for a gray mare called Perfinka from the Michałów horse farm.