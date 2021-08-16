Polish flag carrier LOT to avoid Afghan airspace

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Aircraft belonging to Poland’s national airline, PLL LOT will avoid Afghan airspace, an airline press officer has told PAP.

“We made the decision that all or planes will avoid the airspace of Afghanistan,” Krzysztof Moczulski said. “That rule is already binding, until further notice.”

He added that the policy applied to both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Afghanistan’s Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday having taken advanatge of the withdrawal of international armed forces led by the USA to take control of the whole country. The erstwhile US-supported government has fallen and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has fled abroad.

The Taliban have given their assurance that they intend to rule peacefully and have also promised they will not take revenge on people who co-operated with the previous Afghan authorities or foreign forces.