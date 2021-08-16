Polish envoy to Israel to remain in Poland ‘until further notice’: MFA

“In response to the recent unjustified actions of the State of Israel, including the unfounded decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Poland, as well as unacceptable statements by the Israeli Foreign Minister and other members of the local government, the Foreign Ministry informs that the Polish Ambassador to Israel will remain in Poland until further notice,” the MFA wrote in a statement.

PM describes Israeli diplomatic downgrade as ‘irresponsible’

see more

“A permanent decision about the Polish diplomatic representation in Israel will be made in the following days. In addition, bearing in mind the principle of symmetry in bilateral relations, the Foregin Ministry has suspended the departure of a person already designated for the position of Deputy Ambassador to Israel, planned for this week. Another employee of the facility will be temporarily appointed to manage the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Tel Aviv,” the Ministry added.

The Polish Foreign Ministry was reacting to Jerusalem’s recent response to a property restitution bill signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said a new Israeli ambassador would not be sent to Warsaw and suggested Poland’s Ambassador to Israel not return to his post.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid called the bill “anti-Semitic and immoral” and announced he would recall the Israeli charge d’affairs from Warsaw for “indefinite consultations”.

The key change in the new bill is that after 30 years of an administrative decision – applying among others to properties – it will be impossible to contest it.

Poland’s Prime Minister has said that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ decision to lower the rank of its diplomatic representation in Warsaw is “unfounded and irresponsible”.