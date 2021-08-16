Paralympians take oath before departing to Tokyo

I wish these Olympics to be a great success, said President Andrzej Duda during a ceremony handing over the nominations for the Polish national team for the Paralympic competition in Tokyo.

Poland’s squad for the event that starts on August 24 will consist of 90 people.

“Thank you for the effort put in in every respect. It is not only about preparing for the competition and severe training, but also a matter of postponing this event by one year, which may be a decisive factor when it comes to medal chances,” said the president.

He also drew attention to the fight against adversity that disabled athletes face. President Duda described them as “people of extraordinary spirit who give hope and show how to deal with difficulties.”

“You are a testimony to people seeking something in their life, not only those with disabilities. I wish you more medals won in Tokyo than the 39 that you brought back from Rio de Janeiro,” said the Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński, who also participated in the event.

The standard-bearers of the Polish national team will be the para-swimmer Joanna Mendak (six Paralympic medals in total, three golds) and the high jump specialist Maciej Lepiato (two golds). Oliwia Jabłońska, another para-swimmer, read the content of the oath on behalf of all the athletes.

The Polish paralympians will compete in Tokyo in 12 disciplines. In total, the schedule incorporates 22 sports, including, for the first time, para-badminton and para-taekwondo.

The Paralympic competition in the Japanese capital will end on September 5.