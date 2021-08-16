Polish flag carrier LOT will avoid Afghan airspace

Poland’s national airline carrier, PLL LOT will avoid Afghan airspace, an airline press officer told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Meanwhile, Poland’s PM announced that a Polish aeroplane will depart to Afghanistan in order to evacuate Polish “allies and friends”.

“We made the decision that all our planes will avoid the airspace of Afghanistan,” the LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski said. “This rule is already binding, until further notice,” the spokesman continued.

He added that the policy applied to both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Evacuation of Poland’s allies





“Poland does not leave its allies and friends in need. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. At my command, the first flight to Afghanistan will soon depart, which will be used to evacuate people in need of our care. This operation was prepared yesterday,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media.

He also appealed to politicians and public figures not to use the dramatic situation in Afghanistan to cause social unrest.

Afghanistan’s Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, on Sunday having taken advantage of the withdrawal of international armed forces led by the USA to take control of the whole country. Meanwhile the US-supported government has fallen and the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, has fled abroad.

The Taliban have given their assurance that they intend to rule peacefully and have also promised they will not take revenge on people who cooperated with the previous Afghan authorities or foreign forces.