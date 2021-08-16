Football: Squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Promising midfielder Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma and a regular for MLS side New England Revolution Adam Buksa are the new faces in the Polish national team as coach Paulo Sousa has announced his call-ups for September’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Buksa has already been in the senior national squad once but did not earn a cap. In turn, Zalewski, who in pre-season captured the attention of a new club coach, Jose Mourinho, has only been called up for Poland’s junior teams and this will be his first training camp with his fellow countrymen at senior level.

Meanwhile, two players who were absent from the EURO 2020 tournament: Sebastian Szymański from Dinamo Moscow and striker of Hertha BSC Krzysztof Piątek returned to the national squad. While the latter was injured, the former reportedly did not make a good first impression on Paulo Sousa, who, considering the good form of Szymański at the beginning of the new season, decided to give him another chance. Another man who was brought back into the squad is goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski from Fiorentina.

In September, the Polish national team will face Albania at home (September 2), then travel to San Marino to face the hosts (September 5), and take on England in Warsaw (September 8).

After three games, the Poles are in 4th place in their group, on 4 points. England are leading, with maximum points.

Paulo Sousa’s squad for September World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (AC Fiorentina, Italy), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC, Italy), Łukasz Skorupski (FC Bologna, Italy);

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC, England), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria, Italy), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona, Italy), Kamil Glik (Benevento, Italy), Michał Helik (Barnsley, England), Tomasz Kędziora (Dinamo Kiev, Ukraine), Tymoteusz Puchacz (1.FC Union Berlin, Germany), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia);

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens, France), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County, England), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United, England), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin, Poland), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar, Russia), Karol Linetty (AC Torino, Italy), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow, Russia), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma, Italy), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli, Italy);

Forwards: Adam Buksa (NE Revolution, the US), Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Germany), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Germany), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha BSC, Germany), Karol Świderski (PAOK, Greece)