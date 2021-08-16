July core inflation rate at 3.7 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 3.7 percent year on year in July 2021, up from 3.5 percent in June, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 4.7 percent year on year in July, up from 4.0 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 3.3 percent year on year in July, against 2.9 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 3.6 percent year on year in July, up from 3.1 percent in June.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 5.0 percent year on year in July 2021 and by 0.4 percent month on month.