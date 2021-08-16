Less bureaucracy and higher salaries for teachers: Edu Min

“Less bureaucracy, more time with students and definitely higher salaries for teachers,” announced the Minister of Education and Science Przemysław Czarnek in an interview for “Polska Times”. He added that there would be no division between vaccinated and unvaccinated children against COVID-19.

The Minister stated that the ministry aims to remove from teachers all those nightmarish bureaucratic obligations that caused teachers to have a lot of unnecessary work and to do it. He stressed that the relevant legal act “is ready and will be issued in a moment”. According to him, “removing the bureaucracy from teachers will limit the duties they should not fulfil”.

“Secondly, teachers should therefore be more accessible to students. A situation in which a parent of a seventh or eighth grade student has to learn the basics of physics to do homework with his child is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“Thirdly – salaries. Less bureaucracy, more time with students and definitely more salaries. All this is included in our proposals for directional changes in the professional status of teachers. All this must be introduced from next year and from September 1, 2022 at the latest. All of them must apply, because the prestige of the teaching profession must be radically raised,” emphasised the Minister of Education and Science.

Mr Czarnek assured that all students and teachers would return to school on 1 September. He added that there would be no division between vaccinated and unvaccinated children against Covid-19.