Poland to issue visas for Afghans who cooperated with country

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Poland will provide visas to Afghans who cooperated with Poles during their NATO mission in Afghanistan.

“I made a decision to issue humanitarian visas for 45 people who cooperated with Poland, and the EU delegation in Kabul [Afghanistan’s capital city], as well as for their family members,” PM Morawiecki declared on social media on Sunday.

“We keep our commitments to our allies,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, former Polish Defence and Foreign Ministers and a former Polish ambassador to Afghanistan appealed to Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau for help in evacuating their Afghani colleagues who in the past cooperated with the Polish embassy in Kabul, the Polish Military Contingent and non-governmental organisations operating in the country.

According to the latest media reports, the Taliban has taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul, and on Sunday Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the city and possibly headed to Tajikistan. EU and NATO countries are currently evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

The last Polish troops returned home from Afghanistan at the end of June. Their arrival brought to an end a 20-year military commitment by Poland to the country, which involved approximately 33,000 soldiers.