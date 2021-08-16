Former coalition party leader predicts elections in spring next year

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of the Agreement (Porozumienie) party, which left Poland’s ruling United Right coalition last week, has told the Super Express daily he expects elections to be held in the spring of next year.

Gowin, who served as deputy prime minister in the government until being sacked earlier this month, also told the paper that if the truth about the state of the budget became public, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party would not stand a chance of victory when elections are due to held in 2023.

“For the last year, I was minister of economy and I know what the state of public finances is,” Gowin said. “Next year it will still be possible to submit a budget, because the European Commission allows member states to depart from the so-called expenditure rule. Simply speaking, it allows greater public debt.”

But in 2023, he added, there would be no such possibility.

“(Prime Minister) Mateusz Morawiecki and other PiS leaders know perfectly well that their policy will lead to the need for deep budget cuts,” Gowin told the paper. “That’s why I believe (PiS leader) Jaroslaw Kaczynski is inclined to hold elections in the spring of next year. If the truth about the state of the budget reaches the public, PiS will not stand a chance of victory in 2023.”

In Gowin’s opinion, the “duopoly” of PiS and main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) is not beneficial for Poland as it deepens divisions. He went on to say that he is far removed today from both PiS and PO. “Agreement is going on its own path and I believe that path is good for Poland,” he said.