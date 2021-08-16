Polish diaspora in US celebrates Armed Forces Day

On Sunday, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the Polish diaspora in the US celebrated Armed Forces Day. The ceremony included, among other things, a concelebrated mass, a parade with the participation of veterans with banners, the laying of wreaths, as well as occasional speeches.

As Adrian Kubicki, the Consul General of The Republic of Poland in New York, said, this year’s event was exceptional for several reasons – it was possible to return to the traditional celebrations to a full extent after last year’s COVID-19 restrictions making it impossible and the day of the celebrations also marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America (SWAP).

“SWAP cares not only for veterans who often need help but also for the memory of important events in the history of Poland and the United States. It reminds of the heroic attitude of Poles in many battles for Polish independence,” Mr Kubicki told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The consul also drew attention to the recent deaths of distinguished veterans: Stefan Skielnik, Jan Kulski, and earlier this year Marian Dordorynek and Antoni Chrościelewski.

“We are dealing with the passing of a generation of witnesses of turning points in history. Therefore, it is our responsibility to remember their achievements and to foster the memory they witnessed,” he stressed.

Armed Forces Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on 15 August in Poland, commemorating the anniversary of the 1920 victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw during the Polish – Soviet War.