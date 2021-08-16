Israel to freeze relations with Poland: Daily

“Jerusalem is considering withdrawing from the Morawiecki-Netanyahu historic declaration,” states daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP). The termination of this document is to be a response to the signing of the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure by President Andrzej Duda.

“Jerusalem claims that it closes the way to claims for those who lost their property during the Holocaust. Poland rejects such reasoning,” the daily adds.

“DGP” quoted the President’s statement on Saturday, saying that “with the signature of the administrative procedure code, the era of legal chaos, the era of re-privatization mafias, the uncertainty of millions of Poles and lack of respect for the basic rights of citizens of our country comes to an end”.

The journal quoted, inter alia, Israeli Foreign Minister Ja’ir Lapida, who announced on Saturday that he had issued “an instruction to our chargé d’affaires in Warsaw to return for consultations for an indefinite period of time”. He described Polish law as “immoral” and “anti-Semitic”.

According to “DGP”, Poland should expect the termination of the historical declaration signed by the prime ministers: Morawiecki and Netanyahu in June 2018, which ended the dispute over the amendment to the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance. At the time, Poland withdrew completely from the regulation, which was to introduce penalties for assigning Poland the responsibility for crimes of the Third Reich.

Back in 2018 Lapid and the then Minister of Education and current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, were critical of this declaration.

Interlocutors from diplomatic circles argue that they will not fight to maintain the declaration at all costs. “Basically, each of our steps is and will be defined as anti-Semitism. There is nobody to talk to on the other side,” they argue.

As they assess, the problem is not the withdrawal of an Israeli diplomat from Warsaw or the declaration. According to “DGP”, the reaction of the USA is more important, as it also criticises the changes in the code of administrative procedure.