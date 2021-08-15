Poland celebrates 101st anniversary of Battle of Warsaw

August 15th marks one of the most important days in Polish history, the anniversary of the victorious Battle of Warsaw, which took place during the Polish-Bolshevik war of 1920.

The day was established as a national holiday in 1923, but the tradition was neglected during the communist period. The official commemoration was reestablished in 1992 and became one of the most important national celebrations.

On the day before the commemoration, President Andrzej Duda visited the military cemetery in Warsaw’s Powązki to pay tribute to those who lost their life defending their homeland. In his speech the president also praised the participants of Warsaw Rising.

The main commemoration of the Battle of Warsaw took place on Sunday 15th, where among other ceremonies, the officials paid tribute to the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. The president also promoted 9 officers to become generals of the Polish army.

“When it was almost sure that the enemy would win and occupy Warsaw we managed to turn the course of the history of that war and battle. It was possible thanks to the military genius of Marshal Pilsudski and Polish Generals, but foremost because of the heroism of those soldiers that constituted the one million army of 1920,” said President Andrzej Duda during the celebrations.

Traditionally, the commemoration should be accompanied by a military parade, but such celebrations were impossible this year due to the covid restrictions. However, other events took place. Military shows and meetings with soldiers were organised as part of 30 different events throughout Poland. More than 20 towns and cities held aviation shows.

This year’s celebration of the Day of the Polish Military motto is „Become the Soldier of Poland”.