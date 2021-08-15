COVID-19: Poland supports Australia with 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that his country had bought the vaccines from Poland and thanked his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki for the help.

On Sunday, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski commented on the sale on Twitter that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki decided to support Australia through the resale of 1 million Pfizer vaccines. “The purchases that we made enable us to secure the needs of our citizens and to support others in need. It’s a responsible and solidarity-based policy,” he explained.

Australia’s ambassador to Warsaw, Lloyd Brodrick, also thanked Morawiecki on Twitter for agreeing to the sale of 1 million excess Pfizer doses to Australia, to help fight the current COVID-19 outbreak.

🇦🇺 Sincere thanks to @MorawieckiM for agreeing the sale of 1 million excess Pfizer doses to Australia, to help fight the current #COVID outbreak. Thanks too to colleagues from @RARS_GOV_PL, @MZ_GOV_PL and @PolandMFA who helped make this happen. 🇦🇺💉🇵🇱!!https://t.co/sxKJNglqjm https://t.co/gFJpLHPa0b

— Lloyd Brodrick (@AusAmbPoland) August 15, 2021

Mr Brodrick tweeted that part of the vaccines have been loaded onto an aeroplane at the Chopin Airport and will be on their way to Australia.

At @ChopinAirport Warsaw yesterday watching the first consignment of the 1 million @pfizer doses being loaded to go to Australia. The doses will be used for Australians aged 20-39, consistent with #COVID research by @TheDohertyInst. Thanks @emirates for the access… 🇦🇺🤝🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/OHMCOxPWiA

— Lloyd Brodrick (@AusAmbPoland) August 15, 2021

Over half of the extra vaccines resold by Poland will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in New South Wales, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections. It had 415 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours on Sunday. On Saturday, there were 466 of them. 46 people died during the last wave of the disease.

A lockdown in Sydney has been in force since June 26, following an increase in the incidence recorded 10 days earlier. From Saturday, the entire state of New South Wales is also locked down due to the detection of infections in smaller towns.