‘Romane Dyvesa’ festival concludes on Sunday

On Sunday in Gorzów Wielkopolski, north-western Poland, the 33rd International Meetings of Gypsy Bands ‘Romane Dyvesa’ concluded. It is the oldest Roma festival in Europe.

This year, artists from Russia, France, Serbia and Poland came to the Gorzów amphitheatre with dancing and singing caravans. The undisputed star of the festival was the Gypsy Music Theater Terno, the host of the event.

As the organisers say, the festival is characterised by a variety of repertoire, thanks to which each age group can find something interesting for them.

“This is what I experienced in the caravan when I was young,” Edward Dębicki, the festival’s artistic director, said, commenting on the event, adding that he is proud that in times of changing culture he is able to keep the one in which he was brought up.

Romane Dyvesa is the oldest, highly valued Roma festival in Europe. It has been taking place continuously since 1989. It is organised by the Association of Creators and Friends of Gypsy Culture in Gorzów in cooperation with the city’s Municipal Cultural Centre.