Battle of Warsaw among most important military victories in history: Moorhouse

“The Battle of Warsaw is rightly considered one of the greatest victories in Polish history, so it is understandable that it has almost become the origin myth of the Second Polish Republic,” Roger Moorhouse, British historian, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), adding that “later it had negative aspects as well.”

“It was one of the most important military victories in world history because it stopped the march west of Soviet revolutionary communism for a generation,” Mr Moorhouse stressed.

On August 13-15, 1920, the decisive battle of the Polish-Bolshevik war took place on the outskirts of Warsaw. Referred to as the “Miracle on the Vistula”, it ended with the victory of the Polish Army over the Red Army. British politician and diplomat Edgar Vincent, 1st Viscount D’Abernon, recognised it as the 18th most important battle in the history of the world.

“The battle also played an important role in the founding of the Second Polish Republic, in adding to the self-confidence of the people who, after 123 years of foreign occupation, stood out for their uncertain independence,” the historian pointed out, stressing that it also had its negative aspects, which were revealed later.

As Mr Moorhouse explained, “in the Second Polish Republic there were many who saw in the Polish victory in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920 evidence that in the event of a conflict the country is able to face its totalitarian neighbours and defeat them.” As he emphasised, this assumption was brutally disproved in 1939, when the country became the first victim of World War II.

“There are many other factors – financial, strategic and political. And all of them are dominated by the brutal fact that in 1939 Poland had to face the most technologically advanced army in the world, and then received a knife in the back from one of the largest,” he stressed.

“However, the year 1920 also played a role here. The collective memory of the success in the Battle of Warsaw was for the Second Republic of Poland a ‘protective umbrella’ that made it impossible to effectively assess other problems that the country was struggling with. In this way, it also contributed to the fall of the Second Polish Republic,” the historian assessed.

Roger Moorhouse is a British historian and writer specialising in the history of World War II. He is the author or co-author of several books on the subject. In 2020, he was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland for his contribution to the dissemination of knowledge about Polish history in Great Britain.