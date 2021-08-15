Horse archery masters arrive at Grunwald

The Polish Championships in Horse Archery were held for the second time at the Grunwald fields, northern Poland, on a specially prepared track. The best archers from Poland and abroad arrived to compete.

The tournament attracted over 40 competitors, almost half of whom were juniors. They competed in three age categories.

One of the categories included in the championship games is the former “Korean competition.”

“The track is 90, 120 and 150 metres long. The competitors cover them 6 times, shooting at two, three and five targets,” Łukasz Sanczenko from AMM Archery club, the director of the competition, explained.

Horse archery is a discipline that requires a lot of skills from the player. Both the predispositions of the horses participating in the competition and their level of training are very important.