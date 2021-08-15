President signs act on reconstruction of Saxon Palace

President Andrzej Duda has signed an act on the reconstruction of Warsaw’s Saxon Palace, a multi-million euro project to rebuild a palace levelled by the Germans during World War II.

The signing ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

The act is President Duda’s own legislative initiative, which he announced back on November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining independence.

In early July, Mr Duda presented the legislation to lower house Speaker Elzbieta Witek at a ceremony held at Pilsudski Square, where the palace once stood.

Saxon Palace was one of the most distinctive buildings in pre-war Warsaw before its destruction. Now only a fragment of the palace, which houses the grave of the Unknown Soldier, remains.

It is estimated that the project could cost PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 331 million).