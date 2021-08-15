Fantasy lovers gather at ‘Nyskon’ festival

‘Nyskon’ – an event aimed at cosplayers, board game enthusiasts, craftsmen, fans of Japanese culture and many others, takes place on August 13-15 in Nysa, south-western Poland.

“As usual, there will be plenty of attractions and many of the participants will regret that the possibility of cloning has not yet been invented. Meetings with writers, escape rooms in tunnels, safe archery duels or as many as two ‘reconstruction villages’ are just some of the attractions prepared by us,” Arkadiusz Budny, the organiser of ‘Nyskon’, stressed before the start of the event.

“Nyskon is not only about meeting writers and creators, but also about meeting a whole group of interesting exhibitors and craftsmen… if you want to take a break from meetings, you can sit at good board games in our games room,” he said.

The ‘Nyskon’ Fantasy Festival had its debut in 2016. As the organisers emphasised on its website, “a few people thought that the Nysa fortress had untapped potential. They combined their interest in fantasy and board games, which gave rise to a plan to organise a convention.”