Armed Forces Day celebrated in Warsaw

Marcin Obara/PAP

At a ceremony in the Polish capital marking Armed Forces Day on Sunday, President Andrzej Duda vowed his country would “most certainly” abide by the provisions of the North Atlantic Treaty, including Article 5 on collective defence.

August 15 marks Armed Forces Day in Poland, an annual celebration commemorating victory over the Red Army in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw.

The main celebrations took place at noon on Pilsudskiego Square in central Warsaw, with leading figures attending a ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the presence of the president.

“Poland has upheld its contracts, is upholding them and will uphold them,” Duda said of Poland’s NATO commitments at the event, adding that the alliance could always count on Poles.

“We for our part will most certainly abide by the provisions of the North Atlantic Treaty, including Article 5 on collective defence, on allied aid,” he said.

“But I believe in it deeply – and I can give my assurance as president of the Republic of Poland – that everywhere where I have an influence over it, we will also uphold our other obligations, including those resulting from bilateral agreements, not only those concerning military and security cooperation, but also those concerning economic cooperation, concerning trade cooperation and other types of cooperation,” Duda said.

“Pacta sunt servanda (Agreements are to be kept – PAP),” he added.

He said that ensuring Poland met its alliance obligations was one of his most important duties as president, along with safeguarding Polish democracy.