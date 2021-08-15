President signs act on reconstruction of Saski Palace

Leszek Szymański/PAP

President Andrzej Duda has signed an act on the reconstruction of Warsaw’s Saski Palace, a multi-million euro project to rebuild a palace levelled by the Germans during the Second World War.

The signing ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

The signed act is Duda’s own legislative initiative, which he announced back on November 11, 2018, the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining independence.

In early July, Duda presented the legislation to Sejm, lower house, Speaker Elzbieta Witek at a ceremony held at pl. Pilsudski, where the palace once stood.

Saski Palace was one of the most distinctive buildings in pre-war Warsaw before its destruction. Now only a fragment of the palace, which houses the grave of the Unknown Solider, remains.

According to a report by the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the entire project could cost PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 331 million).