Poland supports Australia with 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland has decided to sell 1 million Pfizer ant-Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia in a move the Polish health minister described as “responsible” and done in solidarity.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that his country had bought the vaccines from Poland and thanked his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, for the help.

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski commented on the sale on Twitter on Sunday. “Prime Minister @MorawieckiM decided to support Australia through the resale of 1 million Pfizer vaccines,” he tweeted. “The purchases that we made enable us to secure the needs of our citizens and to support others in need. It’s a responsible and solidarity-based policy.”

Australia’s ambassador to Warsaw, Lloyd Brodrick, also thanked Morawiecki on Twitter. “Sincere thanks to @MorawieckiM for agreeing the sale of 1 million excess Pfizer doses to Australia, to help fight the current #COVID outbreak,” he wrote.

Over half of the extra vaccines resold by Poland will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in New South Wales, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections.