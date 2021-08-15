Poland reports 148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, no deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 148 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no new deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 211 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 317 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 315 recorded the day prior, including 45 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 63,672 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,313 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,409,730 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,156,083 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.