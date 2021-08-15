COVID-19: 148 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 148 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,885,333 including 154,721 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,703 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,299.

According to the ministry, 63,672 people are quarantined and 2,655,313 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,721 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 35,409,730 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,156,083 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 45 out of 580 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 207,607,160 coronavirus cases, 4,368,546 deaths and 186,084,554 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 37,435,835, India has the second most with 32,192,576 cases and Brazil third with 20,350,142.