Overhaul of Administrative Procedure Code brings end to legal chaos: President

Having signed the overhaul of the Administrative Procedure Code that regulates, among others, the restitution of nationalised property, including real estate, President Andrzej Duda said that with his signature “an era of legal chaos, an era of reinstitution mafia, of incertitude of millions of Poles and lack of respect for basic rights of female and male citizens of our country comes to an end.”

“Today, I decided on the matter of the bill that has been an object of a lively and vocal debate in the country and abroad,” President Duda said, adding: “Following an in-depth analysis I have decided to sign the overhaul of the Administrative Procedure Code passed by the Lower House and the Senate.”

According to the overhaul, no administrative decision in this regard can be revoked, even if it was made in a way that violated the law, should the time from the notification or announcement of such decision amount to 10 or more years. Moreover, all administrative proceedings are to be discontinued should the time from the issuing of the decision amount to at least 30 years.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to President Duda to veto the overhaul. Some Jewish milieus felt that the overhaul would restrain the possibility of property restitution of Holocaust survivors and also of the property confiscated by the communist governments of Poland.

Several days ago, PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that the goal of the overhaul was to avoid pathologies that affected real estate restitution proceedings. He recalled that real estate in Warsaw and other cities had been taken over by alleged plenipotentiaries of pre-WWII proprietors, who would today be 130-140-year-olds. The PM stressed that the overhaul was an enactment of Poland’s Constitutional Court from 2015.

The overhaul was passed in June 2021. Poland’s MFA commented on the event saying that “the need to ensure citizen trust towards the state and the need to fulfil the precept of certainty of law” laid at the base of the overhaul. The ministry added that “the possibility of questioning public authorities’ decisions must not be time-constrained.”

Explainer: Restitution in Warsaw

Around 4,000 formerly city-owned properties or plots of land in Warsaw have been transferred back into private hands since the end of communism in…

see more

Trust in a state that protects citizens against injustice

“I trust in a state that protects citizens against injustice,” President Andrzej Duda told the Polish Press Agency following the signature. The head of state expressed his joy with the fact that “despite the fiery political debates accompanying us daily around issues so important from the point of view of Poles, we’ve managed to build a political consensus. No party was against the overhaul, neither in the Lower House nor in the Senate.”

According to President Duda, the overhaul “is the end of a state of uncertainty when apartments and real estate bought out of goodwill could be taken away by the force of a simple administrative decision, should their proprietor appear 70 years on… As shown by means of practice, often those owners were fictitious, meanwhile, criminal groups hoarded riches at the expense of tens of thousands of evicted people.”

“Anyone born in the wrong time and space could become a victim, whereas restitution, supposedly to bring justice back, became nearly synonymous to human injustice and wrongs.”

President Duda said that when considering the overhaul he analysed “numerous counterarguments” and that he understands them and welcomes “the fact the new bill does not shut off the avenue to restitution for former proprietors, who continue to benefit from civil legal actions.”

Tapping into the claims coming from abroad that the overhaul allegedly works to the disadvantage of Jewish Holocaust survivors, President Duda stressed: “I explicitly reject such rhetoric and I emphasise it, not just as the President of Poland but also as a person, for whom the matter of Holocaust, also due to private reasons, has never been indifferent. Linking this overhaul with the Holocaust raises my strong objection. Poland is the guardian of the memory of the victims of German crimes against Jews and will not allow the instrumentalisation of the Holocaust for current political ends. We shall not rest in recalling that every second Holocaust survivor was a Polish citizen and that our Government-in-Exile did a great many things to counteract the Holocaust, more than any other [government].”

The President recalled that “the communist expropriations and nationalisations, especially those dating to the late 1940s, affected all [Polish] citizens regardless of their nationality and faith. Those properties were later reconstructed, restored and maintained with public means, meanwhile, the German perpetrators of WWII have not paid Poland for the gigantic material losses any retribution. No states of the West took part in the reconstruction of the country [Poland] destroyed by Germans either.”

President Duda also said that in many countries the time “following which an administrative decision cannot be questioned is often much shorter than in Poland where 30 years was enough for property restitution or takeover.”

The head of state went on to conclude saying that “in Poland, the law is in force — the law passed by the Polish parliament and approved by the President who has been chosen by the majority of citizens. As for myself, while performing the official duties entrusted to me by citizens, I am guided exclusively by the interest of the Republic of Poland, its citizens and the constitutional order.”