Polish firefighters ready to help earthquake victims in Haiti

“In connection with the earthquake in Haiti, the head of the State Fire Service (PSP) Andrzej Bartkowiak ordered a check of the operational readiness of search and rescue groups of the PSP operating under USAR POLAND and MUSAR POLAND,” the State Fire Service announced on Saturday.

A magnitude of 7.2 earthquake struck the west of Haiti on Saturday morning. The earthquake occurred 160 km southwest of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. It was felt all over the country. The destruction was recorded in several cities, as evidenced by photo materials published by witnesses on social networks. Many fatalities were reported. Local authorities issued a tsunami warning.

Videos posted on the internet showed the ruins of various buildings, including the church in Les Anglais, 200 km southwest of Port-au-Prince, where mass was held on Saturday.

Previously on January 12, 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake caused severe damage to the Haitian capital and other cities. Over 200,000 people were killed at that time, and over 300,000 were injured.

Polish firefighters are already present in Greece and Turkey, where they are helping extinguish fires that have been raging there for several days.