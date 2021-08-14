Rally gathers large number of small Fiat 126 lovers

The 17th National Fiat 126 Rally began on Friday in Polska Nowa Wieś, eastern Poland. This is a unique opportunity to see car models that are unique on a global scale.

Today more than 500 cult classic Fiat 126 cars, in Poland also called Maluch meaning small or tiny, came to Polska Nowa Wieś.

“Most likely the world record for the most Fiat 126 cars gathered in one place will be beaten. This record belonged to the Kraków National Rally, which occured in 2015. At that time 611 crews came from all parts of Europe,” Marcin Małysz, the spokesman for the 17th National Fiat 126 Rally said.

For many years the Fiat 126 was the most popular and much desired car in communist Poland, although there wasn’t too much of a choice. As opposed to its elitist and expensive predecessor, Fiat 125p, also produced in Poland, the Maluch was meant to be more accessible and affordable.

The automobile was characterised by its simplicity. Its distinguishing feature was an engine hidden at the back and a trunk in the front. Its maximum speed was 105 km (65 miles) per hour and it consumed five litres of gasoline per 100 km (62 miles). Given the scarcity of gasoline behind the Iron Curtain, this was a considerable advantage.

Each year fans of Maluch organise parades and rallies, also frequented by foreigners encharmed by Polish Fiat.