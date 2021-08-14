I will sign restitution amendments, president tells PAP

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda told PAP on Saturday that he has signed into law a set of controversial amendments to administrative laws that could effectively block the restitution of Jewish properties confiscated by Poland’s communist government after the war.

Earlier on Saturday Duda spokesperson Blazej Spychalski said the president’s decision in the matter was expected still that day.

“I have made my decision concerning this law, which has been the subject of a lively and loud debate at home and abroad in recent months. After an in-depth analysis I have decided to sign… the amendments to the administrative code,” Duda told PAP.

Duda explained that the new regulations aimed to protect current property owners from unexpected disownment due to restitution claims. “This will put an end to the insecurity felt when a flat or property bought in good faith can be taken away on the strength of a simple administrative decision,” Duda said.

He added that it was also aimed to curb corruption in restitution cases, and refuted accusations that it was specifically aimed against Jewish restitution claimants.

Passed in June, the amendments evoked a heated debate in Poland and abroad, and brought sharp reactions from Israel and the US.

The US Secretary of State has expressed “deep concern” over the new regulations, observing that they drastically limited procedures leading to the restitution of pre-war Jewish property in Poland.